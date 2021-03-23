Bengaluru cinematographer’s Kapoor connect

Bengaluru

23 March 2021 20:19 IST

BS Basavaraj remembers the time Shashi Kapoor gave him a lift

Award-winning cinematographer BS Basavaraj, who has worked with legends including Puttanna Kanagal, keeps himself busy making documentaries. His latest, Drishya Garudiga was on cinematographer VK Murthy (Guru Dutt’s regular cameraman).

Talking to Basavaraj is like getting on time machine and having stars of yesteryears brought to life with stories of their working styles.

Advertising

Advertising

He had a short stint in Bollywood and met actor Shashi Kapoor, whose 83rd birth anniversary was on March 18. Basavaraj shares his memories of the debonair Kapoor.

“I was very young and still considered an apprentice. It was when I was assisting VK Murthy that I landed in my first job in Mumbai, Veera Abhimanyu, featuring Shashi Kapoor and Savitri. We were shooting in Chembur’s Wadiyar Studios.

Shashi Kapoor was a handsome man. He had that signature dimpled, crooked smile, that won every heart. He was also very down to earth and would make us all feel comfortable around him.

The work culture was new for me then. I was still learning the ropes of the trade. Those days films would take almost a year to complete with 5 pm being the pack-up time. One day the shoot went on till 1 am.

After the shoot everyone was leaving and I decided to sleep in the studio till dawn. That was when Shashi ji’s make up artiste Sham learnt of my predicament and Shashi Kapoor offered to drop me to Dadar on his way to home. I still remember my excitement sitting next to a legend like him.

I can still see his smiling face as he offered to drop me.”

As told to Shilpa Anandraj