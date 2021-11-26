Movies

Bengaluru boy creates tribute for SPB

Susheel Sagar has become a YouTube sensation with his series on the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, Yenee Sneha Sambandha. A new video is uploaded on his channel City Savari every week. Susheel talks to singers, technicians and artistes who have worked and interacted with the legend and share their stories about SPB.

Started on the singer’s first death anniversary on September 25, 2021, the series of videos uploaded so far feature singer Archana Udupa, actor Vinaya Prasad, singer/composer Raghu Dixit, music director BV Srinivas and Praveen D Rao among others. “Each of them have shared their experiences with SPB sir,” says Susheel. “Despite being a legend, he was extremely humble and down to earth.”

Susheel had worked with SPB for eight years as a graphics designer for all his stage shows in Bengaluru. “I was introduced to him by my mentor Archana Udupa. In 2014 I worked on ‘Santoshakke, Haadu Santoshakke’, the first stage show featuring him. I was nervous about meeting him. Seeing my anxiety, SPB went out of his way to make me feel comfortable. He spoke to me in chaste Kannada and would immediately switch to Tamil if someone speaking that language came to meet him. He made sure that no one left without eating or drinking tea or coffee and would enquire about the organisers’ health too.”

Susheel conceptualised and directed the series. Sharing his personal experience, he says “He (SPB) missed my wedding, but invited my wife and me to his home for lunch. My wife, who speaks Telugu, was awestruck and nervous. SPB spoke to her in Telugu, joking that though he was ‘fat and scary,’ he was ‘harmless’ .”

While people pay attention to the lead singers, SPB made it a point to speak with every accompanying artiste and technician. “Yenee Senha Sambandha documents these encounters.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles

A rich seam in cinema : How do filmmakers pull off a successful fashion biopic?

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ review: A harangue that hurts

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ transformation out of this world, says Zoë Kravitz

Sujana Rao: Ilaiyaraaja’s appreciation was the best compliment

‘Maanaadu’ movie review: Simbu and SJ Suryah have a go at each other in this smartly-written film

‘Drushyam 2’ movie review: Jeethu Joseph makes this faithful remake worthwhile

Nithin Renji Panicker on directing Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in ‘Kaaval’

Why Vijay Prakash’s old song for Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral now

‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan marries Dhanush and is wooed by Akshay Kumar in this romantic-drama

Abhishek Bachchan on changing his thought process for ‘Bob Biswas’

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ sees The Rock taking on a canine avatar as Superman’s pet

Vipin Vijay’s short film ‘small-scale societies’ attempts to bridge the past and present

Leos Carax and his singing baby puppet

Priyadarsan on the making of Malayalam cinema’s costliest film, ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’

‘My idea of cinema has always been believability and not realism,’ says Kay Kay Menon

Salman Khan: Younger generation has to work hard for stardom, we won’t hand it to them

Simbu: I won’t do a film like ‘Vallavan’ in today’s times

First look: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cyberpunk character in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Mariah Carey is set to sleigh Christmas in ‘The Magic Continues’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 12:25:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bengaluru-boy-creates-tribute-for-spb/article37697135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY