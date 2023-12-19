Going places with a featurette

December 19, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Bengaluru boy Rajath Rajanikath always “nurtured a dream of becoming an actor. But destiny did not pave the way for him to tap into his talent. So the youngster, who was studying electrical engineering in SVIT, quit college midway and took up a professional course in acting at ‘Kreating Characters in Mumbai and a bachelors in filmmaking at St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru.

This was the prelude to the making of his featurette — Survivor — which won the Best film and best trailer awards at the Cannes World Film Festival 2023 along with 17 other global awards including three Best Actor awards which he received for playing the lead character and the film was the finalist At NYIFA New York Intn’l Film Awards too.

An elated Rajath shares the journey and the struggle behind the making and marketing of Survivor. “Soon after I came back to Bengaluru, a lockdown was announced. To keep myself busy and to explore my strengths, I made a six-minute short film Student of the Professor on the Netflix series Money Heist and posted it on my virtual platforms. Within days it got the highest views with the original cast of the series too commenting on my post. This motivated me to write something more and the story of Survivor evolved. Then my friends and myself got together and with no particular schedule we made the film with whatever money we had.”

The film took almost seven months to be made, he says and adds, that though the film is an action packed film, it was Rajath himself who choreographed the stunts as “we could not afford a stunt master. We would write out the fight sequences, turn up earlier than the shooting schedule and rehearse the moves on location before we rolled the camera,” he reveals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Survivor is set in a post-pandemic, where pharma companies start a ‘PROGRAM’ and eventually terminate the human subjects. While they are successful in killing most, one person survives. Instead of running away from them, he faces and fights them,” shares Rajath.

Survivor was originally made in the English language and “later dubbed into Hindi and Kannada. The film premiered in September this year on Jio and has found a spot on the IMDB page too,” beams the young filmmaker, who says the film took around six months to make, right from the scripting stage.

Rajath plays the lead in the film, which also features Aditya Madhavan, Shyam Eshwar, Laura Ferraz, Aditya Thonse, Nangkmen Dhar, Raajas Ravikumar, Hansika Sesh and Dyuti Das. Suraj Boddu is the cinematographer, while the film is produced by Justin Samuel and co-produced by Rajath under the banner AJ production.

“Once the film was ready, the next herculean task was to market and promote it. The movie was ready in April 2022, but the numerous meetings and a million suggestions only stalled its release. Finally, in January 2023, we decided to do a trailer launch for the film. It is unusual for a trailer launch for a 36-minute film. But, we did it and had Ashok Cahyap, the eminent cinematographer and former chairman of Karanataka Chalana Chitrakala Academy as the chief guest. When he saw the trailer and gave us a positive feedback, we knew we could storm ahead,” says Rajath, who also adds that he is open to acting and directing films in any Indian language.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT