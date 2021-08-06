Movies

Bengaluru based artiste makes his Bollywood debut

Aniruddh Roy, well known in Bengaluru’s theatre circuit, enters the Mumbai film industry. The actor will be seen in Alt Balaji’s crime series, Mauka e Varda, directed by Sachin Kamlakar Khot and presented by Mona Singh.

Aniruddh took to theatre in 2014 and has since been active on the Bengali, Hindi and English stage in Bengaluru. With a day job as a software engineer, his evenings were packed with theatre.

When the pandemic and subsequent lockdown happened, theatrical productions were temporarily shelved, says Aniruddh. “It was challenging for me to be locked in. To beat the frustration of being cooped up indoors, I started collaborating with filmmakers with interesting concepts and made 12 short films under my banner, Greennote Films, which have been streamed.”

In the past year, Aniruddh has acted in web series, commercials and in the yet-to-be-released Kannada film 777 Charlie featuring Rakshith Shetty.

Mauka e Varda streams on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 from August 7


