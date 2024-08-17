ADVERTISEMENT

Bengali actor Victor Banerjee hospitalised in Mussoorie

Published - August 17, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Kolkata

Banerjee, 78, was admitted to a hospital after he experienced a ‘stroke-like condition’

PTI

File picture of Bengali actor Victor Banerjee

Bengali film icon Victor Banerjee has been hospitalised in Uttarkhand's Mussoorie, where he currently resides, after complaining of severe uncomfortableness in his chest, family sources said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerjee (78) was admitted to a hospital on August 14 and was kept in ICU for a couple of days.

"He experienced a stroke-like condition. His condition has improved in the last couple of days and he has been shifted to the general ward," a family friend told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerjee's wife is with him at the moment, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Banerjee is known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke Khiladi and timeless performances in movies such as Dui Prithibi, Ghare-Baire, Akrosh, and Lathi.

He also worked in 1984 Hollywood movie A Passage to India directed by David Lean.

Banerjee has worked in Hindi, Bengali and English-language films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US