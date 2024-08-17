GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengali actor Victor Banerjee hospitalised in Mussoorie

Banerjee, 78, was admitted to a hospital after he experienced a ‘stroke-like condition’

Published - August 17, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File picture of Bengali actor Victor Banerjee

File picture of Bengali actor Victor Banerjee

Bengali film icon Victor Banerjee has been hospitalised in Uttarkhand's Mussoorie, where he currently resides, after complaining of severe uncomfortableness in his chest, family sources said on Saturday.

Banerjee (78) was admitted to a hospital on August 14 and was kept in ICU for a couple of days.

"He experienced a stroke-like condition. His condition has improved in the last couple of days and he has been shifted to the general ward," a family friend told PTI.

Banerjee's wife is with him at the moment, he said.

Banerjee is known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke Khiladi and timeless performances in movies such as Dui Prithibi, Ghare-Baire, Akrosh, and Lathi.

He also worked in 1984 Hollywood movie A Passage to India directed by David Lean.

Banerjee has worked in Hindi, Bengali and English-language films.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Bengali cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.