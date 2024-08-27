Bengali actor Ritabhari says sexual abuse exists in local entertainment industry

Citing the Hema Commission report unravelling the casting couch factor in Malayalam film industry, Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty alleged that many such reports have similarity with her own experiences.

Ms. Chakraborty in her post on Facebook on Monday night also tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to initiate a similar investigation on the lines of the Hema Commission in Kerala.

"The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did," she said.

"Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar-coated brothel," she said.

Tagging the Chief Minister, she said, "@mamataofficial we want a similar investigation, report and reform." Without specifying, Ritabhari accused a section of people in the industry of indulging in abusive behaviour and called for unmasking them.

"The hero/producer/directors with such filthy mind and behaviour continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and even seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh," she added.

Giving a call to expose these people, she said "Let's unmask these predators. I am calling my fellow actresses to stand against these monsters." "I know you are scared of losing your part or never been cast as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet?" she asked.

Making an impassioned plea to the Chief Minister; she said "@mamataofficial didi - We need a similar investigation in our industry right away.

"No, we don’t want another case of rape or assault before we are finally taken seriously. Being in show business does not give the right to any man to look at us as commodity or their targets to satisfy their thirst for power or sex," she said.

A known name in tinsel town in Bengal, Ms. Ritabhari has acted in films like Chotushkone (2014), Once Upon a Time in Kolkata (2014), Bawal (2015), Fatafati (2022) to name a few.

Senior Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra had recently levelled allegations of making improper advances against a renowned Malayalam director.

To another query, Ms. Mitra had told PTI there are allegations of sexual misconduct against some directors in Bengali as well though she had not faced it herself in Tollygunge industry.

"I would urge the actresses who faced any such situation to open up and not bear silently. Don't be afraid of the power and influence of such a person. If a wrong has been committed on you, muster the courage to protest," Ms. Mitra had said.