Benedict Cumberbatch to feature as Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

09 October 2020 12:08 IST

The superhero movie, starring Tom Holland, is also bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro

British star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role of Marvel’s magic-wielding superhero Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated third installment in the Spider-Man franchise, led by actor Tom Holland.

Cumberbatch’s casting is the third major crossover between films produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man movies, after Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury featured in last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker’s mentor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Spider-Man 3 is set to begin in November in Atlanta with director Jon Watts.

Advertising

Advertising

The film is being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man 3 is also bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor last played the role in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as the titular hero.

The upcoming will mark the return of actors Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The movie, scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.