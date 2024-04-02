ADVERTISEMENT

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to star in Searchlight’s modern take on ‘The War of the Roses’

April 02, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

‘Poor Things’ writer, Tony McNamara is penning the the new adaptation

The Hindu Bureau

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman | Photo Credit: THG/Charles Sykes

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are set to headline the upcoming film, The Roses, a contemporary reimagining of Warren Adler’s 1981 classic novel, The War of the Roses.

Directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, the dark comedy will feature Cumberbatch taking on the roll of Theo, opposite Colman as Ivy — a seemingly perfect couple whose lives unravel when Theo’s career takes a nosedive, exposing hidden resentments and competition within their family.

The original 1989 adaptation of the novel starring Danny DeVito, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner won a number of accolades including three Golden Globe awards and a BAFTA.

The project, announced by Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield, has been long in development. Cumberbatch will produce under SunnyMarch alongside Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, while Colman joins as a producer under her South of the River banner with Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver.

Executive producers Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler are thrilled about the collaboration under a two-year first-look deal with Searchlight Pictures.

