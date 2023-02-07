Ben Stiller in talks to star in 'Three Identical Strangers' limited series

February 07, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Los Angeles

Hollywood star Ben Stiller is in final negotiations to play the lead roles in a limited series adaptation of the documentary "Three Identical Strangers". According to entertainment website Deadline, Stiller also executive produces the show.

The multi-decade family drama is inspired by the incredible true story of identical triplet brothers separated at birth.

The story centres on Bobby Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland, three complete strangers who inadvertently discover that they are identical triplets separated at birth. When the 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, it also sets a chain of extraordinary and disturbing events in motion.

Stiller is slated to play all three brothers as adults.

This would mark one of Stiller's first major acting roles in years. He has made cameo appearances in films like “Hubie Halloween” and “Bros”. His last lead role was in the film “The Meyerowitz Stories” in 2017.

The project hails from Amy Lippman, Sony Pictures Television and its TriStar Television division as well as SK Global Entertainment. Lippman also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

The documentary "Three Identical Strangers" premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival where it was awarded the Special Jury Prize for Documentary Storytelling.