ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Foster, Justice Smith, Katherine Waterston to lead thriller ‘Floodplain’

February 12, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Directed by Tim Sutton, the film will also star Maria Bakalova

PTI

Justice Smith | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Hollywood actors Ben Foster, Justice Smith and Katherine Waterston are set to feature in an upcoming thriller movie, titled Floodplain.

Filmmaker Tim Sutton will direct the project, which will also star Maria Bakalova, known for her performances in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

According to Deadline, the film explores themes of family trauma, environmental justice and race via the story of a man (Foster) who must return to his hometown to help prevent a catastrophic flood and confront the mistakes from his past.

Floodplain is backed by Topic Studios. It has a script by Bill Gullo. The film will also be produced by Jordan Horowitz of Original Headquarters alongside Annie Marter. Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Jennifer Westin will executive produce for Topic Studios.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US