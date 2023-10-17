Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ to receive tribute at Gotham Awards

October 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Air, Ben Affleck’s sports dramedy on legendary basketball player Michael Jordan signing with Nike, is set to receive first-ever Gotham Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony, reported Variety.

The visionaries behind the Michael Jordan partnership will be honoured by The Gotham. The tribute award was created this year to recognise cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing those icon’s stories to life. The nominations will be announced on October 24 while the ceremony is scheduled on November 27 in New York.

Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute, said, “Both gripping and hilarious, Air, is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives.” Air, also starring Matt Damon, throws the spotlight on the path-breaking collaboration between the then emerging Michael Jordan and Nike’s struggling basketball division, which entirely disrupted the industry by creating the revolutionary Air Jordan brand.

“By capturing the dramatic story behind the most monumental partnership in the history of sports marketing, the film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks. We are privileged to honour both the story behind a legend and the Air team who brought that story to life with the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute,” Sharp added.

