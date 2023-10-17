HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ to receive tribute at Gotham Awards

The Gotham is set to celebrate Ben Affleck’s sports dramedy ‘Air’ and honour the visionaries behind the path-breaking Michael Jordan partnership

October 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’

Matt Damon in Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube

Air, Ben Affleck’s sports dramedy on legendary basketball player Michael Jordan signing with Nike, is set to receive first-ever Gotham Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony, reported Variety.

ALSO READ
‘Air’ movie review: Ben Affleck shoots Matt Damon into MVP territory

The visionaries behind the Michael Jordan partnership will be honoured by The Gotham. The tribute award was created this year to recognise cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing those icon’s stories to life. The nominations will be announced on October 24 while the ceremony is scheduled on November 27 in New York.

Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute, said, “Both gripping and hilarious, Air, is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives.” Air, also starring Matt Damon, throws the spotlight on the path-breaking collaboration between the then emerging Michael Jordan and Nike’s struggling basketball division, which entirely disrupted the industry by creating the revolutionary Air Jordan brand.

ALSO READ:Ben Affleck and Matt Damon interview: On ‘Air’ and the art of staying best friends for 40 years

“By capturing the dramatic story behind the most monumental partnership in the history of sports marketing, the film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks. We are privileged to honour both the story behind a legend and the Air team who brought that story to life with the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute,” Sharp added.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.