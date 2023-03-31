ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Affleck spills the beans about Batman and Wonder Woman's cameo in 'The Flash'

March 31, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The actor added that his performance in 'The Flash' was the first time he really understood the character and it ultimately made him want to come back to play Batman again

ANI

Ben Affleck | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis

Ben Affleck, who is currently promoting his directorial 'Air: Courting a Legend', revealed details about a key DC character cameo in Andy Muschietti's upcoming 'The Flash.'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "I don't want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught, and then I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck shared, acknowledging that the "spoiler DC assassins" might be listening.

"She saves me ... with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and work."

The actor added that his performance in 'The Flash' was the first time he really understood the character and it ultimately made him want to come back to play the hero again. "It's the best s*** I've done as [Batman]," he said, excitedly. "I finally figured out how to play the guy. I was like, 'Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!''

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben further added, "I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great. A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person. Who is the guy that fits what you can do?" he continued. "I tried to fit myself into a Batman."

The Flash was set to be Affleck's final appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman. If reports are to be believed, this is potentially the final big-screen outing of Gadot's Wonder Woman, though the cameos are rumoured to be up in the air. Muschietti's long-awaited film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and will feature Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod and Michael Keaton as another version of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US