Ben Affleck spills the beans about Batman and Wonder Woman's cameo in 'The Flash'

March 31, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Ben Affleck, who is currently promoting his directorial 'Air: Courting a Legend', revealed details about a key DC character cameo in Andy Muschietti's upcoming 'The Flash.'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "I don't want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught, and then I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck shared, acknowledging that the "spoiler DC assassins" might be listening.

"She saves me ... with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and work."

The actor added that his performance in 'The Flash' was the first time he really understood the character and it ultimately made him want to come back to play the hero again. "It's the best s*** I've done as [Batman]," he said, excitedly. "I finally figured out how to play the guy. I was like, 'Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!''

Ben further added, "I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great. A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person. Who is the guy that fits what you can do?" he continued. "I tried to fit myself into a Batman."

The Flash was set to be Affleck's final appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman. If reports are to be believed, this is potentially the final big-screen outing of Gadot's Wonder Woman, though the cameos are rumoured to be up in the air. Muschietti's long-awaited film stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and will feature Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod and Michael Keaton as another version of Bruce Wayne/Batman.