Ben Affleck-Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ trailer out; film to premiere in India on Prime Video

February 10, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The trailer of actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck’s upcoming film AIR was released by the makers earlier today. The film, headlined by Matt Damon, will premiere direct-to-service on Prime Video in India later this year.

AIR tells the story of how the partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand, came about. The two-minute trailer shows Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro’s (Damon) efforts in making the iconic deal and creating the Air Jordan brand of sportswear. “This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” reads the plotline.

Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

AIR marks the first time Affleck is directing a feature film starring Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, the film is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman. Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.