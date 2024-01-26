Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite for crime thriller ‘Animals’

January 26, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are joining hands yet again for a new crime thriller on Netflix titled Animals.

Affleck will direct the project, that is written by Connor McIntyre with revisions by Billy Ray, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, the film follows a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped; the couple now have to go up against all their enemies — both political and personal — to rescue their son.

Affleck and Damon will produce Animals via their artist-led studio Artists Equity, along with the company’s Dani Bernfeld.

The two stars, who have been best friends for decades now, most recently collaborated on last year’s sports drama Air, the story of how Nike signed a young Michael Jordan, which was a critical and commercial success.

They are also currently working together on upcoming heist thriller The Instigators, that stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and is produced by Ben.

Affleck has previously directed acclaimed films such as Oscar winner Argo and The Town. He will next be seen in wife Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

Meanwhile, Damon, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, is a prominent part ofEthan Coen’s lesbian road movie comedy Drive-Away Dolls, that is releasing soon.