Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez “have no plans” to officially announce split just yet

Affleck was notably absent from Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons, celebrating her 55th without him

Published - July 22, 2024 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided against rekindling their relationship, with no immediate plans to reunite. Despite recent challenges, insiders suggest that a full-blown separation isn’t imminent. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary apart, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

‘Atlas’ movie review: Jennifer Lopez gamely carries this middling actioner on her shapely shoulders

Affleck was notably absent from Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons, celebrating her 55th without him. Sources told PEOPLE that Affleck, 51, missed the event, where guests, including Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, donned royal attire.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their romance and married in 2022, have been living separately for over a year. Affleck has been residing in a Brentwood rental, while Lopez has spent much of her time vacationing. Despite the physical distance, insiders say, “They have no plans to announce that they aren’t a couple right now.”

During the summer, Lopez has been on the East Coast, recently returning from a European trip without Affleck. On their anniversary, Lopez was seen biking in the Hamptons, while Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles.

Netflix acquires Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s ‘RIP’

Their separation has extended to public events, with Affleck missing the Met Gala and the premiere of Lopez’s film Atlas. Although he finished filming The Accountant 2, he remains in California, where he spent the Fourth of July holiday.

Lopez has been spotted with Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 18, during outings in the Hamptons.

Sources close to the couple indicate deeper issues beyond Lopez’s superstar status. One insider clarified, “The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true.”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’

Lopez has reportedly made efforts to integrate into Affleck’s family, with his children maintaining a close relationship with her. “JLo wants to be there for Ben’s kids,” an insider shared. Despite their current struggles, the couple is not yet ready to call it quits publicly.

