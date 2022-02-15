Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' 'Deep Water' to premiere on Prime Video in March

British filmmaker Adrian Lyne's thriller "Deep Water", starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, is scheduled to release on March 18 on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Prime Video will premiere the movie worldwide excluding the US, China, Russia and Middle East. Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, "Deep Water" is Lyne’s first directorial venture in 20 years following the worldwide success of his previous films "Indecent Proposal", "Unfaithful" and "Fatal Attraction". Writers Zach Helm and Sam Levinson have penned the script. Affleck and de Armas star as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. "As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital dalliances start going missing," the plotline reads. The movie also features actors Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock and Kristen Connolly.



