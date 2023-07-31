ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Thorne, Jack Kilmer to headline ‘The Tower’

July 31, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Directed by Adam Sigal, the film also stars Cam Gigandet and Chris Mullinax

The Hindu Bureau

Bella Thorne attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Actors Bella Throne and Jack Kilmer are currently headlining a film titled The Tower, which, per reports, is one of the 102 projects granted the SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement.

ALSO READ
Will Smith on Hollywood strikes: Most pivotal moment of our profession

Directed by Adam Sigal, the film is described by Deadline as a “dark tale about a mysterious mermaid trapped and forgotten for years in the water tower of a small Southern town.” Also starring in the film are Cam Gigandet and Chris Mullinax.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why are Hollywood’s actors and writers on strike at the same time after decades?

The film went on floors shortly before the actors’ strike and was paused until the interim waiver was secured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

B.I. Rosen, Frederic Demey, James Bruce, Johnny Remo, Clare Bateman-King and Joey Stanton are producing The Tower. Serving as executive producers are Dani Druz, Sasha Yelaun, Dane and Liz Fiori, Johnny Graham, David Lipper, Robert A. Daly Jr, Tim Marlowe and Phil Goldfine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US