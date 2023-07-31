Bella Thorne, Jack Kilmer to headline ‘The Tower’

July 31, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Actors Bella Throne and Jack Kilmer are currently headlining a film titled The Tower, which, per reports, is one of the 102 projects granted the SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement.

Directed by Adam Sigal, the film is described by Deadline as a “dark tale about a mysterious mermaid trapped and forgotten for years in the water tower of a small Southern town.” Also starring in the film are Cam Gigandet and Chris Mullinax.

The film went on floors shortly before the actors’ strike and was paused until the interim waiver was secured.

B.I. Rosen, Frederic Demey, James Bruce, Johnny Remo, Clare Bateman-King and Joey Stanton are producing The Tower. Serving as executive producers are Dani Druz, Sasha Yelaun, Dane and Liz Fiori, Johnny Graham, David Lipper, Robert A. Daly Jr, Tim Marlowe and Phil Goldfine.

