Movies

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’ to premiere on ZEE5 in October

A still from ‘Taish’

A still from ‘Taish’  

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s multi-starrer “Taish”, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane, is set to be released on ZEE5 on October 29, the makers announced on Monday. Billed as a revenge drama, “Taish” is Nambiar’s fifth directorial feature after “Shaitan”, “David”, “Wazir” and “Solo”.

The director said the film is a test of human emotions and perseverance to fight all odds.

“It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride.

“This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work,” Nambiar said in a statement.

Samrat said all the characters in the film are extremely passionate, something which will reflect on screen.

Sarbh described the film as a “thrilling investigation of male relationships“.

“Their strength and depth, on one hand, and the cycles of abuse, violence, and deep-seated helplessness, on another,” the “Sanju” actor said.

Rane, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 romance drama “Sanam Teri Kasam”, described the film as a “wild ride“.

Kharbanda said “Taish” was one of the most passionate projects she had worked on with an extremely talented set of co-actors.

“The millennials will absolutely relate to the story, everyone has been to a wedding that has had its fair share of drama and madness. Relationships will be tested and trust will be broken,” the “Housefull 4” actor added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 12:39:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bejoy-nambiars-taish-to-premiere-on-zee5-in-october/article32721975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story