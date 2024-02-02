Bejoy Nambiar's Hindi-Tamil movie gets a release date

February 02, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Hindi-Tamil feature film will be released in theatres on March 1, the makers have announced. Bollywood studio T-Series shared the release date of the film, titled Dange in Hindi and Por in Tamil, on its social media handles on Wednesday night.

The Hindi version of the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. Whereas, the Tamil version is headlined by Master actor Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan.

ALSO READ:‘It is tough to convince producers and actors to be a part of the stories I want to say’: Bejoy Nambiar

Bejoy Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as Shaitan, David and Taish, has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.