Bejoy Nambiar's Hindi-Tamil movie gets a release date

February 02, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Bollywood studio T-Series shared the release date of the film, titled ‘Dange’ in Hindi and ‘Por’ in Tamil

Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat in ‘Dange’. | Photo Credit: T Series/X

Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Hindi-Tamil feature film will be released in theatres on March 1, the makers have announced. Bollywood studio T-Series shared the release date of the film, titled Dange in Hindi and Por in Tamil, on its social media handles on Wednesday night.

The Hindi version of the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu in supporting parts. Whereas, the Tamil version is headlined by Master actor Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram. TJ Bhanu will also appear in the Tamil version alongside Sanchana Natarajan.

Bejoy Nambiar, who earlier directed films such as Shaitan, David and Taish, has also produced the movie along with Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander.

