Behind the Scenes: What you didn't see at the 2024 Oscars

Things got off to a late start, about 6 minutes behind schedule and not everyone made their way to their seats by the start of the show. Among the last seated around 7:06 pm EDT were Martin Scorsese, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Carey Mulligan missed the moving cutoff though and spent Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue and the supporting actress prize standing off to the side, but she had husband Marcus Mumford there to keep her company. At the first commercial break people bolted out of their seats to find their friends. Emma Stone immediately found her longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence and the two ran out the clock laughing and gesticulating wildly as their husbands looked on. Greta Gerwig beelined to Robbie and America Ferrera, all in good spirits after the supporting actress prize went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph. And yes, Mulligan and Mumford finally found their seats. Emma Stone was out in the lobby bar with a glass of champagne in hand when Poor Things won Best Production Design. She yelped out and jumped up and down and attentively watched the speech. She then turned to Florence Pugh, standing nearby and the two talked animatedly about Pugh's "sprinkled dress." All of a sudden, Pugh laughed and looked up at the monitor to see an almost naked John Cena. "Oooh it's because he looks like the Oscar!"

A few seconds later Poor Things also won for costume design and Stone jumped and screamed again.

“I’m missing all of them,” she cried. “It’s not OK, it’s bad, I’m going home.”

Out in the lobby Gerwig had a fan who wanted to talk to her about something very specific: Ann Roth’s Barbie cameo.

“I want you to know how much that meant to me,” said academy board member Eduardo Castro, who’s in the costume designers branch.

Roth, 92, played the woman on the bench in Barbie, a bit that Kimmel even mimicked in his opening. She’s a two-time Oscar winner for The English Patient and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Castro, whose credits include Ugly Betty and Bride and Prejudice, said he considers Roth a mentor.

“She’s special,” Gerwig said. “She said ‘Greta I don’t know if I can do it, I can’t do it! Just give me a martini.’”

Castro laughed: “She loves a martini.”

By that point Gerwig’s husband Noah Baumbach had made his way to her and they made their way to the bar. (They did not, however, order martinis.)