GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will open the Venice Film Festival 2024

The Warner Bros. sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 supernatural comedy will be screened out of competition on August 28 at the Sala Grande

Published - July 03, 2024 12:03 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

A still from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The 81st Venice Film Festival has been set to open with the world premiere of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci, with Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, according to Deadline.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ drops first trailer, a follow-up to Tim Burton’s macabre cult classic

The Warner Bros. sequel will be screened out of competition on August 28 at the Sala Grande. This will be a return to the lavish red carpet with which Venice has been known, following last year's Lido event, which had fewer stars than normal due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Warner Bros begins the worldwide rollout of Beetlejuice 2 on September 4. Venice chief Alberto Barbera shared, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton's cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time. The Venice Biennale is honoured and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

Isabelle Huppert named head of main jury for Venice Film Festival 2024

"I'm very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival, added Burton. Burton previously won a Career Achievement Golden Lion in 2007 and has shown two films at Venice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride. Keaton has lately been on the Lido alongside future Best Picture Oscar winners Spotlight and Birdman.

In the sequel to Burton's iconic 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice, three generations of the Deetz family return to Winter River after an unforeseen tragedy. Lydia (Ryder), still plagued by Beetlejuice (Keaton), has her life turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the curious model of the town in the attic and accidentally opens the door to the Afterlife. With problems developing in both worlds, it's only a matter of time before someone mentions Beetlejuice's name three times, causing the mischievous demon to return and unleash his own brand of mayhem.

Sigourney Weaver to be feted with Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at 2024 Venice Film Festival

This year's Venice runs from August 28-September 7 with French star Isabelle Huppert acting as jury president. Due for Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement are Australian filmmaker Peter Weir and American actress Sigourney Weaver.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.