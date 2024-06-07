GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Beck Bennett joins star-studded cast of James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ film has added SNL’s Beck Bennett to its star-studded cast, promising a blend of humour and gravitas

Published - June 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST

ANI
Beck Bennett.

Beck Bennett. | Photo Credit: beckbennett/Instagram

James Gunn's upcoming DC Studios film Superman has added a fresh face to its ensemble cast, Saturday Night Live veteran Beck Bennett. Bennett, who spent eight seasons on SNL from 2013 to 2021, is set to play one of the notable reporters at the Daily Planet, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Superman’: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel

DC Studios is yet to unveil the specifics of his character. Currently filming in Atlanta, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult portraying the iconic villain Lex Luthor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film boasts an impressive roster of classic Superman characters. Skyler Gisondo takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio steps into the shoes of Eve Teschmacher, and Wendell Pierce will portray the formidable editor-in-chief, Perry White.

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ documentary will kick-off new DC Studios label

Additionally, a variety of DC heroes will make appearances, adding depth to the storyline. Edi Gathegi is cast as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer.

ALSO READ:Wendell Pierce on board James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

The casting of Bennett signals a blend of humour and gravitas in Gunn's vision for the film. The upcoming adaptation of Superman, set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025, promises to balance traditional superhero elements with fresh, engaging narratives.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.