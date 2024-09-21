GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Be Happy’ first look: Abhishek Bachchan, Remo D’Souza’s dance drama to premiere on Prime Video

The upcoming film is pegged as a dance drama about a single father and his precocious daughter

Published - September 21, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first-look poster of Remo D’souza’s Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan

The upcoming film is pegged as a dance drama about a single father and his precocious daughter. Child actor Inayat Verma, who starred alongside Bachchan in Ludo (2020), plays the young girl in Be Happy. 

Nora Fatehi, Johnny Lever, Nasser and Harleem Sethi are featured in the supporting cast. 

“Be Happy is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfil his daughter’s dream of performing on India’s biggest dance reality show,” Remo said in a statement.

“I strongly believe that viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative, and I look forward to audiences across the world to see this heartwarming story...”

Be Happy will premiere soon on Prime Video. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer

