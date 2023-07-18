BBC to adapt ‘Shameless,’ ‘Strangers’ for India

July 18, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

BBC Studios has announced plans to adapt popular All3Media scripted dramas, Shameless and Strangers, specifically for the Indian market, according to entertainment website Variety.

The comedy-drama Shameless, which was originally created by Paul Abbot and Company Pictures for Channel 4, takes place in a rundown housing estate. It revolves around an unemployed father who is constantly intoxicated and navigates the challenges of adolescence, while also experiencing the excitement and complications of first love. The series explores the father’s continuous expansion of his family against this backdrop.

Strangers, alternatively known as White Dragon, is a crime drama produced by Two Brothers Pictures and initially developed for ITV in the United Kingdom. Written by Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood, Marston Bloom, and Harry & Jack Williams, the story follows Jonah Mulray, a professor whose wife tragically dies in a car accident while on frequent work trips to Hong Kong. In his quest for answers, Jonah travels to the city and unexpectedly uncovers a shocking revelation about his late wife, leading him into a complex web of conspiracy.

BBC Studios Production India’s adaptations include Criminal Justice, Doctor Foster adaptation Out of Love, and Luther remake Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, all for streamer Disney+ Hotstar.

Sameer Gogate, general manager, BBC Studios India Production, said: “We are excited to partner with All3Media to bring the popular ‘Shameless’ and ‘Strangers’ to Indian audiences. They are two brilliant dramas, very different in tone but both equally suited to the local market who enjoy clever, captivating storylines. With viewers’ preferences evolving and their desire for compelling content growing, we are confident that these unique shows will be a hit with Indian audiences.”

