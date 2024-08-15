ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bazooka’ teaser: Mammootty starrer promises a stylish actioner

Published - August 15, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Directed by Deeno Dennis, the Malayalam film also stars Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon

The Hindu Bureau

Mammootty in ‘Bazooka’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The makers of Bazooka have released the film’s teaser. Starring Mammootty, the Malayalam film is directed by Deeno Dennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautham Menon to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s next

Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon plays a cop named Benjamin in the film. The film begins with Gautam Menon’s character hunting down a bunch of gangsters in the night. He calls the film, “a game between good and bad.”

An air of mystery surrounds Mammootty’s character in the film. Benjamin asks him, “Who are you? What’s your role in the film?.” Mammootty, who sports a ponytail hairstyle, is seen in a stylish avatar in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deeno Dennis has written the film while Midhun Mukundan, who previously worked in Rorschach and the Kannada movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, is the movie’s music composer. Nimish Ravi has handled cinematography while Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Online hate campaign against Mammootty draws widespread political, social condemnation

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo— directed by Vysakh and also starring Raj B Shetty— has signed a film with Gautam Menon. The director’s Malayalam debut is bankrolled by the veteran actor’s Mammootty Kampany.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US