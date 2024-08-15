‘Bazooka’ teaser: Mammootty starrer promises a stylish actioner

The makers of Bazooka have released the film’s teaser. Starring Mammootty, the Malayalam film is directed by Deeno Dennis.

Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon plays a cop named Benjamin in the film. The film begins with Gautam Menon’s character hunting down a bunch of gangsters in the night. He calls the film, “a game between good and bad.”

An air of mystery surrounds Mammootty’s character in the film. Benjamin asks him, “Who are you? What’s your role in the film?.” Mammootty, who sports a ponytail hairstyle, is seen in a stylish avatar in the movie.

Deeno Dennis has written the film while Midhun Mukundan, who previously worked in Rorschach and the Kannada movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, is the movie’s music composer. Nimish Ravi has handled cinematography while Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.

ALSO READ:Online hate campaign against Mammootty draws widespread political, social condemnation

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo— directed by Vysakh and also starring Raj B Shetty— has signed a film with Gautam Menon. The director’s Malayalam debut is bankrolled by the veteran actor’s Mammootty Kampany.