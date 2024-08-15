GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bazooka’ teaser: Mammootty starrer promises a stylish actioner

Directed by Deeno Dennis, the Malayalam film also stars Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon

Published - August 15, 2024 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty in ‘Bazooka’.

Mammootty in ‘Bazooka’. | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The makers of Bazooka have released the film’s teaser. Starring Mammootty, the Malayalam film is directed by Deeno Dennis.

Gautham Menon to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s next

Tamil filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon plays a cop named Benjamin in the film. The film begins with Gautam Menon’s character hunting down a bunch of gangsters in the night. He calls the film, “a game between good and bad.”

An air of mystery surrounds Mammootty’s character in the film. Benjamin asks him, “Who are you? What’s your role in the film?.” Mammootty, who sports a ponytail hairstyle, is seen in a stylish avatar in the movie.

Deeno Dennis has written the film while Midhun Mukundan, who previously worked in Rorschach and the Kannada movie Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, is the movie’s music composer. Nimish Ravi has handled cinematography while Nishadh Yusuf is the editor.

ALSO READ:Online hate campaign against Mammootty draws widespread political, social condemnation

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo— directed by Vysakh and also starring Raj B Shetty— has signed a film with Gautam Menon. The director’s Malayalam debut is bankrolled by the veteran actor’s Mammootty Kampany.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.