Bazil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s ‘Sookshmadarshini’ gets a release date

The makers of Sookshmadarshini have announced the film’s release date. Starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, the Malayalam film is directed by MC Jithin.

The movie will hit the screens on November 22, 2024. Sookshmadarshini marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema. The actor’s last Mollywood outing was Trance, starring actor and husband Fahadh Faasil, in 2020.

The makers recently released the film’s motion poster, hinting at a fun drama. Sookshmadarshini, produced by Sameer Tahir, Shaiju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banners Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions, has music from Christo Xavier.

The film is penned by Jithin, Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB. The movie also stars Deepak Parambol, Siddharth Bharathan, Merrin Philp, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Gopan Mangat, Manohari Joy, Athira Rajeev and Mirza Fathia. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer while Chaman Chakko is the editor.

