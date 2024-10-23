ADVERTISEMENT

Bazil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s ‘Sookshmadarshini’ gets a release date

Published - October 23, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Directed by Jithin MC, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ marks the return of Nazriya Nazim to Malayalam cinema after ‘Trance’ featuring Fahadh Faasil in 2020

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘Sookshmadarshini’. | Photo Credit: nazriyafahadh/Instagram

The makers of Sookshmadarshini have announced the film’s release date. Starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, the Malayalam film is directed by MC Jithin.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

The movie will hit the screens on November 22, 2024. Sookshmadarshini marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema. The actor’s last Mollywood outing was Trance, starring actor and husband Fahadh Faasil, in 2020.

The makers recently released the film’s motion poster, hinting at a fun drama. Sookshmadarshini, produced by Sameer Tahir, Shaiju Khalid and AV Anoop under the banners Happy Hours Entertainment and AVA Productions, has music from Christo Xavier.

ALSO READ:‘Sookshmadarshini’: Makers release motion poster of Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film is penned by Jithin, Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB. The movie also stars Deepak Parambol, Siddharth Bharathan, Merrin Philp, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, Gopan Mangat, Manohari Joy, Athira Rajeev and Mirza Fathia. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer while Chaman Chakko is the editor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US