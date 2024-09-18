ADVERTISEMENT

Baz Luhrmann to develop Joan of Arc biopic titled, ‘Jehanne d’Arc’

Published - September 18, 2024 02:17 pm IST

The film will explore the story of the young French peasant girl who believed she was chosen by God to lead an army and save France during the Hundred Years’ War

The Hindu Bureau

Baz Luhrmann | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN

Baz Luhrmann has announced his next project, an epic biopic on Joan of Arc, titled Jehanne or Jehanne d’Arc. Warner Bros confirmed the news, stating that the film will explore the story of the young French peasant girl who believed she was chosen by God to lead an army and save France during the Hundred Years’ War. Joan of Arc famously led the French to victory at Orléans in 1429 and was later burned at the stake in 1431.

The casting process has already begun for this ambitious project, with a call going out for a young female actor to embody what is described as “the ultimate teenage girl coming-of-age story.”

Luhrmann, known for his visually stunning and emotionally charged films like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and Elvis, is currently deep into the creative process for this historical epic. His recent success with Elvis, which grossed $288 million globally and garnered eight Oscar nominations, sets high expectations for this new venture.

Joan of Arc’s story has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including in Luc Besson’s The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.

