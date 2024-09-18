GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baz Luhrmann to develop Joan of Arc biopic titled, ‘Jehanne d’Arc’

The film will explore the story of the young French peasant girl who believed she was chosen by God to lead an army and save France during the Hundred Years’ War

Published - September 18, 2024 02:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann | Photo Credit: YVES HERMAN

Baz Luhrmann has announced his next project, an epic biopic on Joan of Arc, titled Jehanne or Jehanne d’Arc. Warner Bros confirmed the news, stating that the film will explore the story of the young French peasant girl who believed she was chosen by God to lead an army and save France during the Hundred Years’ War. Joan of Arc famously led the French to victory at Orléans in 1429 and was later burned at the stake in 1431.

‘Elvis’ movie review: Baz Luhrmann’s tribute to the King Of Rock And Roll is a deliriously smashing ride

The casting process has already begun for this ambitious project, with a call going out for a young female actor to embody what is described as “the ultimate teenage girl coming-of-age story.”

Luhrmann, known for his visually stunning and emotionally charged films like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and Elvis, is currently deep into the creative process for this historical epic. His recent success with Elvis, which grossed $288 million globally and garnered eight Oscar nominations, sets high expectations for this new venture.

Baz Luhrmann on ‘Elvis’: ‘Between the sell and soul’

Joan of Arc’s story has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including in Luc Besson’s The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc.

Published - September 18, 2024 02:17 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.