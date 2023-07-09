ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bawaal’ trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in an intense, tragic love story

July 09, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, premieres on Prime Video on July 21

The Hindu Bureau

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from ‘Bawaal’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The trailer of the upcoming romance drama Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released by Prime Video on Sunday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film drops on the streaming service on July 21.

The three-minute trailer shows a budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan), a school teacher in Lucknow, and Nisha (Janhvi), a young girl on a quest to find love. They realise over a few dates that they have nothing in common but they go ahead and get married. Things change during their honeymoon in Europe and the relationship turns a bit sour. Unexpectedly, we also see glimpses of monochrome shots that show the Holocaust during the World War II.

Bawaal has been shot in India and multiple international locations. This is Tiwari’s fifth movie after Chillar Party, Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal and Chhichhore.

Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

