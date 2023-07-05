ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bawaal’ teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle for love

July 05, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 21

PTI

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Bawaal | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

ALSO READ
‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

Prime Video unveiled the film's teaser which shows the budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi), as they discover love. Ajay is a school teacher in Lucknow, who is idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town. Janhvi plays Nisha, a bright and simple girl, whose only hope is to find her true love.

ALSO READ:Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Uljah’

The teaser, which hints at a tragic love story, shows the couple in a love-hate relationship, and they are set to go through a period of war, say the makers. Bawaal has been shot in India and multiple international locations. This is Tiwari’s fifth movie. He has previously directed Chillar Party, Dangal and Chhichhore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US