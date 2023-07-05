HamberMenu
‘Bawaal’ teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle for love

‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 21

July 05, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

PTI
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Bawaal | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

ALSO READ
‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

Prime Video unveiled the film's teaser which shows the budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi), as they discover love. Ajay is a school teacher in Lucknow, who is idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town. Janhvi plays Nisha, a bright and simple girl, whose only hope is to find her true love.

ALSO READ:Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Uljah’

The teaser, which hints at a tragic love story, shows the couple in a love-hate relationship, and they are set to go through a period of war, say the makers. Bawaal has been shot in India and multiple international locations. This is Tiwari’s fifth movie. He has previously directed Chillar Party, Dangal and Chhichhore.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

