Batting for a world where streaming content is made available on DVDs

The recent announcement that Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma would become the first Netflix Original to become available on Bluray and DVD on the Criterion Collection in February 2020 brought much cheer to all aficionados of physical media, including me. We have, of course, in these pages, extolled the virtues of physical media previously, but the Criterion announcement is a cause of joy and another excuse to revisit the subject. A wag on social media remarked not so long ago that long after streaming services have turned to dust, physical media will remain. I couldn’t agree more.

This is not the first time that a Netflix title is being made available on physical media. House of Cards, Jessica Jones and a few films were released on DVD. As someone mentioned to me the other day — “What about those who don’t have a Netflix account and have no intention of getting one?” Without physical media, there is no other legal way to access streaming only series and films.

Now, bear with me and cast your mind back. Those long enough in the tooth will remember the once-fashionable ‘C’ word. Convergence. Remember, a fabled time when great expectations were on content, computing and various communications systems including print, cinema and television coalescing to form a unified whole? At the risk of angering Android-heads (I own one of each stream, since you ask), the convergence happened in 2007 with the introduction of the first iPhone. So much so that we now take it for granted, and cannot even clearly remember a time when the case was not so, and our homes were littered with all sorts of physical media.

Anecdotally, physical media is not dead. During Deepavali, I happened to be in Tamil Nadu’s second city, Coimbatore, and asked my cab driver if he had watched the holiday releases. When he replied in the affirmative, I asked him which cinema he’d watched them in. He looked at me pityingly and pointed to his phone (an Android, since you ask). On the same trip, I was despatched to the depths of Cross Cut Road to purchase hosiery (not for myself, since you ask), and joy of joys, the hole in the wall next to the shop I was sent to, stocked all kinds of DVDs and Blurays. Sadly, almost all were pirated.

Recently, another person on social media helpfully totted up the cost of all the streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc, and arrived at a monthly bill of $90+ and wondered aloud how expensive ‘cord cutting’ had become.

So, where does all this leave us with physical media? Exactly where we were before. A bunch of foolhardy people, including me, will continue investing in it, and taking joy in it, at least until disc rot sets in. Meanwhile, let us await, and revel in the joys of the upcoming Criterion treatment being given to Roma. These include several documentaries about the film and its impact, and specially commissioned essays. And, dare we hope for Criterion discs of titles like The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes in the near future?