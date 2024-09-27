ADVERTISEMENT

Batman makes history as first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published - September 27, 2024 12:13 pm IST

This marks a historic moment as Batman joins only 20 fictional characters honored on the Walk of Fame, a roster that includes Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Godzilla

The Hindu Bureau

A man dressed as Batman swings his cape after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Batman has officially become the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his place in pop culture history. The Caped Crusader’s star, unveiled on September 26, now sits at the iconic corner of Hollywood and Highland, in front of the Guinness World Records Museum. This milestone honors Batman as the 2,790th star on the Walk of Fame, a fitting tribute to the character who first appeared in Detective Comics in 1939.

“Batman is one of the world’s most iconic characters, standing for justice, strength, and fearlessness,” said Steve Nissen, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, at the ceremony. Over 85 years, Batman has appeared in comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and toys, becoming a global symbol of heroism.

DC Comics’ president Jim Lee and other dignitaries joined the event, where Guinness World Records recognized Batman as the first superhero to receive a star. As is customary for Walk of Fame ceremonies honoring fictional characters, an actor dressed as Batman posed for photos alongside the star.

