GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Batman makes history as first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This marks a historic moment as Batman joins only 20 fictional characters honored on the Walk of Fame, a roster that includes Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Godzilla

Published - September 27, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man dressed as Batman swings his cape after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A man dressed as Batman swings his cape after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Batman has officially become the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his place in pop culture history. The Caped Crusader’s star, unveiled on September 26, now sits at the iconic corner of Hollywood and Highland, in front of the Guinness World Records Museum. This milestone honors Batman as the 2,790th star on the Walk of Fame, a fitting tribute to the character who first appeared in Detective Comics in 1939.

‘The Penguin’ series premiere review: Grab on to Colin Farrell’s coat-tails for an explosive ride

“Batman is one of the world’s most iconic characters, standing for justice, strength, and fearlessness,” said Steve Nissen, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, at the ceremony. Over 85 years, Batman has appeared in comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and toys, becoming a global symbol of heroism.

DC Comics’ president Jim Lee and other dignitaries joined the event, where Guinness World Records recognized Batman as the first superhero to receive a star. As is customary for Walk of Fame ceremonies honoring fictional characters, an actor dressed as Batman posed for photos alongside the star.

Cristin Milioti and Matt Reeves interview: Into the pulsating world of ‘The Penguin’ and Gotham’s underbelly

This marks a historic moment as Batman joins only 20 fictional characters honored on the Walk of Fame, a roster that includes Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Godzilla.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.