‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ trailer: The Dark Knight takes on his Rogues Gallery to save Gotham

The series stars Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne along with Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, and Diedrich Bader

Published - June 27, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Harley Quinn and Batman in a still from ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Harley Quinn and Batman in a still from 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Prime Video released the official trailer for the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. 

The series stars Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. The rest of the cast includes Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.  

A statement from the makers read, “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

The series will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning on Thursday, August 1. Watch the trailer of Batman: Caped Crusader here:

English cinema / World cinema / television / cartoons and animation

