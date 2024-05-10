ADVERTISEMENT

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series sets August premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Published - May 10, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the series builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series

The upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is slated for release on Prime Video starting August 1st. Produced by industry heavyweights J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, the series offers a reimagination of the classic Batman mythology.

‘The Batman’ movie review: Robert Pattinson revels in grim and gritty reboot

Set in the gritty backdrop of Gotham City, the narrative follows billionaire Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the vigilante Batman, driven by a desire to combat the city’s rampant corruption and crime and draws on familiar characters from the Batman universe, including Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Clayface.

With a two-season order from Prime Video, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho and builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, Batman: The Animated Series, which earned acclaim during its original run.

‘Superman’: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US