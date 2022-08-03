‘Batgirl’ shelved by Warner Bros
The new Warner Bros team is cutting back on the feature films premiering on the streamer, and is deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved
The "Batgirl" movie, which is currently in the final stages of post production, has been pulled down by Warner Bros from its theatrical as well as streaming release calendar.
According to entertainment website Deadline, the new Warner Bros team is cutting back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and is deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved.
"Batgirl", starring Leslie Grace in the titular role with Michael Keaton reprising his Bruce Wayne part, was expected to bow sometime in 2023.
Apart from the superhero film, the studio has also made the decision to shelve the Scooby-Doo title, "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt".
