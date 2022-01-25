Movies

‘Batgirl’ casts Ivory Aquino to play first trans character in DC film

Ivory Aquino   | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“When We Rise” actor Ivory Aquino has been roped in to essay the role of Alysia Yeoh in upcoming DC Comic movie “Batgirl”.

According to Deadline, Yeoh’s appearance will mark the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character.

The character, which first appeared in a 2011 issue of “Batgirl” written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Sya, is the best friend of the titular superhero aka Barbara Gordon.

The film, set at HBO Max, also features actors Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.

Aquino, a transgender in real life, is best known for her performance in the Netflix series “When They See Us” and “Tales of the City” as well as ABC’s “When We Rise”.


