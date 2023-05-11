‘Bastions’: Crunchyroll acquires BTS animated show

May 11, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

Crunchyroll announced today the acquisition of the upcoming animation series Bastions from Korean producers Thymos Media and will begin airing the five-part series on Saturdays, beginning May 13. The global streaming rights extend worldwide, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea. The series will be available in India.

“Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that. And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of BASTIONS,” noted Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer.

Bastions is about a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity. The young dynamos emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution.

The series fuses K-Pop and animation, with several K-pop original songs, the most exciting of which is the main track and theme song by BTS. It’s the first project by BTS as a group since it released its anthology album “Proof” in June last year. Bastionswill also feature music from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and singers Heize and AleXa participating on its soundtrack.

“BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony,” Thymos Media said.