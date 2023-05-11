HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bastions’: Crunchypoll acquires BTS animated show

‘Bastions’ is about a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity

May 11, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Bastions’

Poster of ‘Bastions’ | Photo Credit: Thymos Media

Crunchyroll announced today the acquisition of the upcoming animation series Bastions from Korean producers Thymos Media and will begin airing the five-part series on Saturdays, beginning May 13.  The global streaming rights extend worldwide, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea and South Korea. The series will be available in India.

“Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that.  And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of BASTIONS,” noted Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer.

ALSO READ
K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

Bastions is about a group of rookie superheroes in a world where superheroes compete for popularity. The young dynamos emerge as full-fledged heroes after saving Earth from a crisis by uncovering the identity of a villain responsible for environmental pollution.

The series fuses K-Pop and animation, with several K-pop original songs, the most exciting of which is the main track and theme song by BTS.  It’s the first project by BTS as a group since it released its anthology album “Proof” in June last year. Bastionswill also feature music from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim and singers Heize and AleXa participating on its soundtrack.

“BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony,” Thymos Media said.

Related Topics

cinema / television / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.