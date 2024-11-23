ADVERTISEMENT

Bassist Mohini Dey opens up on people linking her divorce to A R Rahman-Saira Banu separation

Published - November 23, 2024 09:22 am IST

Bassist Mohini Dey has addressed her divorce being linked to A R Rahman’s separation, and emphaised on privacy and respect

The Hindu Bureau

Bassist Mohini Dey. | Photo Credit: dey_bass/Instagram

Bassist Mohini Dey has reacted to rumours that linked her divorce with A R Rahman-Saira Banu separation. Hours after the Oscar-winning composer and wife Saira Banu announced their split, Mohini confirmed on social media about her separation with husband Mark Hartsuch.

A day after A R Rahman’s separation, his bassist Mohini Dey splits with husband Mark Hartsuch

The timing of Mohini’s announcement led to rumours on social media that linked her with Rahman. Mohini has addressed the chatter with a post. “I have been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fuelling into absolute BS! [sic]. I believe my energy is not worth spending on rumours. Kindly respect my privacy,” she added.

Mohini, a bassist from Kolkata, has performed with Rahman in more than 40 concerts. She is an integral member of the Gaan Baangla’s Wind of Change.

ALSO READ:A.R. Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

Slamming the rumours, Rahman’s son, A R Ameen said people “must respect when speaking about someone’s life.” “My father is a legend, not just for his incredible music, but for the values, respect and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Please refrain from engaging in such misinformation,” he wrote on Instagram.

