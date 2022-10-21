Basil Joseph’s ‘shoulder shake’ dance reel in ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is trending

Basil Joseph’s viral video has netizens going ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya ...’

Saraswathy Nagarajan
October 21, 2022 12:19 IST

Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph has done it again, with a viral video that is trending on social media. After directing a funky music video featuring children and domestic animals to promote Palthu Janwar , in which he plays the lead, he has come up with a shoulder shrug-cum-wriggle dance for the promotion of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Releasing on October 28, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, directed by Vipin Das, features Basil and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Basil’s Instagram account is filled with videos of this interesting dance. One such reel shows Basil motivating Darshana to try the moves while a sulky Darshana reluctantly does so before moving away. They play Jaya and Rajesh, a newly married couple.

“The scene was shot just for the promotion of the film. We did it in about five minutes. It was just something that I tried and it worked. It had to be something simple that people could do. Promoting a film is important and these help the movie to garner attention,” says Basil.

He says it was the song ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya ...’ that inspired him to come up with the easy dance move.

Basil got the actors of Senna Hegde’s film 1744 White Alto to do the shoulder-wriggle move and now he has got students of colleges and the cast of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey to step it up to promote the film.

The first reel of his doing the funny shrug moves has garnered 80,6357 views and counting.

If it was Kunchacko Boban’s viral ‘dance’ that helped Nna Thaan Case Kodu make a splash on social media, now it is Basil’s turn to charm netizens.

