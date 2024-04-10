Basil Joseph’s next titled ‘Marana Mass’; Tovino Thomas to produce it

April 10, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Actor-director Basil Joseph will next star in a film titled Marana Mass. On Tuesday, April 9, Tovino Thomas took to social media to announce the title of the film which he’s bankrolling.

Helmed by Sivaprasad, the film also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna. The film is produced by Tovino Thomas under his banner Tovino Thomas Productions, in association with Worldwide Films.

Siju Sunny, apart from penning the story, has written the dialogues along with the director. Neeraj Revi has been roped in as the cinematographer while Jay Unnithan is in charge of music.

