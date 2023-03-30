ADVERTISEMENT

Basil Joseph to play the lead in ‘Falimy’

March 30, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

‘Falimy’ will mark Basil’s third collaboration with the production banner after ‘Jan.E.Man’ and ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’

The Hindu Bureau

Film director Basil Joseph | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Director and actor Basil Joseph will be playing the lead in the upcoming Malayalam film Falimy

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film was supposed to have been produced by director Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Kurup, and star Antony Varghese in the lead. But after being announced a few years ago, the film has now gone through a few changes with Basil replacing Antony and Cheers Entertainments taking over the production.

Falimy will mark Basil’s third collaboration with the production banner after Jan.E.Man and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The new film also stars Jagadish, Meenaraj, Sandeep Pradeep and Manju Pillai. Written by Nithish Sahadev and Sanjo Joseph, Falimy’s cinematography is by Bablu Aju while the music is handled by Ankit Menon. 

Meanwhile, Basil is awaiting the release of  Pookkaalam following which he’ll be seen in  Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and  Ajayante Randam Moshanam. 

