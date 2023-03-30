Basil Joseph to play the lead in ‘Falimy’

March 30, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Director and actor Basil Joseph will be playing the lead in the upcoming Malayalam film Falimy.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film was supposed to have been produced by director Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Kurup, and star Antony Varghese in the lead. But after being announced a few years ago, the film has now gone through a few changes with Basil replacing Antony and Cheers Entertainments taking over the production.

Falimy will mark Basil’s third collaboration with the production banner after Jan.E.Man and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The new film also stars Jagadish, Meenaraj, Sandeep Pradeep and Manju Pillai. Written by Nithish Sahadev and Sanjo Joseph, Falimy’s cinematography is by Bablu Aju while the music is handled by Ankit Menon.

Meanwhile, Basil is awaiting the release of Pookkaalam following which he’ll be seen in Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.