ADVERTISEMENT

‘Barroz’ trailer: Mohanlal is the guardian of treasure in this fantasy adventure

Updated - November 19, 2024 07:53 pm IST

In his directorial debut, Mohanlal stars as a ghost guardian in ‘Barroz’, billed as a fantasy adventure and mounted on a lavish budget

The Hindu Bureau

Mohanlal in ‘Barroz’. | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam fantasy film, Barroz, starring Mohanlal, was released by the makers on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday). Written and directed by Mohanlal, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ to release on the day he made his on-screen debut 44 years ago

High on visual effects, Barroz has lavish sets. The trailer introduces Mohanlal as the Guardian of Treasure. In the world of Barroz, the Malayalam superstar plays the ghost guardian who protects the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama from the enemies. Touted to be a children’s film, Barroz explores the theme of the triumph of good over evil.

ALSO READ:Mohanlal says AMMA being made sole target after Hema Committee report, entire industry answerable

With music scored by Mark Kilian, the film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by B Ajith Kumar. The trailer cuts were crafted by Don Max, while T K Rajeev Kumar has been credited as the Creative Head. Santhosh Raman is the film’s production designer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also be seen in Empuraan, the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, the movie is set to hit the screens on March 27, 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US