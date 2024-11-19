 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Barroz’ trailer: Mohanlal is the guardian of treasure in this fantasy adventure

In his directorial debut, Mohanlal stars as a ghost guardian in ‘Barroz’, billed as a fantasy adventure and mounted on a lavish budget

Published - November 19, 2024 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohanlal in ‘Barroz’.

Mohanlal in ‘Barroz’. | Photo Credit: Aashirvad Cinemas/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam fantasy film, Barroz, starring Mohanlal, was released by the makers on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday). Written and directed by Mohanlal, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15, 2024.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ to release on the day he made his on-screen debut 44 years ago

High on visual effects, Barroz has lavish sets. The trailer introduces Mohanlal as the Guardian of Treasure. In the world of Barroz, the Malayalam superstar plays the ghost guardian who protects the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama from the enemies. Touted to be a children’s film, Barroz explores the theme of the triumph of good over evil.

ALSO READ:Mohanlal says AMMA being made sole target after Hema Committee report, entire industry answerable

With music scored by Mark Kilian, the film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by B Ajith Kumar. The trailer cuts were crafted by Don Max, while T K Rajeev Kumar has been credited as the Creative Head. Santhosh Raman is the film’s production designer.

Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also be seen in Empuraan, the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, the movie is set to hit the screens on March 27, 2025.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.