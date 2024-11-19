‘Barroz’ trailer: Mohanlal is the guardian of treasure in this fantasy adventure

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam fantasy film, Barroz, starring Mohanlal, was released by the makers on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday). Written and directed by Mohanlal, the film is set to release in theatres on December 15, 2024.

High on visual effects, Barroz has lavish sets. The trailer introduces Mohanlal as the Guardian of Treasure. In the world of Barroz, the Malayalam superstar plays the ghost guardian who protects the hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama from the enemies. Touted to be a children’s film, Barroz explores the theme of the triumph of good over evil.

With music scored by Mark Kilian, the film has cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by B Ajith Kumar. The trailer cuts were crafted by Don Max, while T K Rajeev Kumar has been credited as the Creative Head. Santhosh Raman is the film’s production designer.

Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also be seen in Empuraan, the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, the movie is set to hit the screens on March 27, 2025.